Our interfaces have lost their senses

Think about how you experience the world—

you touch, you hear, you move.

But our digital world has been getting flatter, more muted. Reduced to text under glass screens. This shift made interfaces simpler.

But was that really the goal?

An interface is the bridge between

the human & the machine.

It's how we tell computers what we want, and it's how computers communicate back to us. for ergonomics and ease of use The shape should fit how we work, for simplicity and a good mental model and it should fit how the computer works. Recently, we've been too focused on fitting to the computer's shape, and not enough to our own bodies.

The Great Flattening

Computers used to be physical beasts.

We programmed them by punching cards, plugging in wires, and flipping switches. Programmers walked among banks of switches and cables, physically choreographing their logic. Being on a computer used to be a full-body experience.

Then came terminals and command lines. Physical knobs turned into typed commands—more powerful, but our digital world became less embodied.

We brought back some of the tactile controls with GUIs—graphical user interfaces. We skeumorphed the heck out of our screens, with digital switches, flat sliders, and folder icons. But we kept some of the the functionality in the physical world, with slots to stick disks into and big ol' power buttons.

Then came touchscreens.

What a beautiful thing! We get to poke things directly!

With increasing amounts of AI chatbots, we're losing even more: texture, color, shape.

Instead of interactive controls, we have a text input.

Want to edit an image? Type a command.

Adjust a setting? Type into a text box.

The Joy of Doing

We've been successfully removing all friction from our apps — think about how effortless it is to scroll through a social feed. But is that what we want? Compare the feeling of doomscrolling to kneading dough, playing an instrument, sketching... these take effort, but they're also deeply satisfying. When you strip away too much friction, meaning and satisfaction go with it.

Think about how you use physical tools. Drawing isn't just moving your hand—it's the feel of the pencil against paper, the tiny adjustments of pressure, the sound of graphite scratching. You shift your body to reach the other side of the canvas. You erase with your other hand. You step back to see the whole picture.

We made painting feel like typing,

but we should have made typing feel like painting.

Putting the you back in UI

So how might our interfaces look if we shaped them to fit us?

We think in movement, in space, in sound, in patterns.

We use our hands to sculpt, our eyes to scan, our ears to catch patterns.

Our computers can communicate to us in many different formats, each with their own strengths:

Text Great for depth, detail, and precision. But it doesn't always have to be in full paragraphs. How about showing key points first, then letting users expand? Visualizations Ideal for spatial relationships, trends, and quick insights. Can we show more content spatially? Or encode it in charts or colors? Sound Perfect for alerts and background awareness. Also, patterns. Why are most web UIs silent? Can we use subtle chimes or sonification to highlight patterns? Haptics Provides passive feedback (vibrations, force). Here's one I always forget about! We can vibrate phones to alert or convey patterns.

And what about the reverse! We can communicate to our computers in many different ways, each with their own strengths:

Typing Precise, detailed, and familiar Good for composing long-form thoughts, keyboard shortcuts, and rough direction. Clicking & Dragging Direct, fine-grained control. Great for spatial tasks (design, organization) and pointing at things-on-a-screen. Tapping, Swiping, Pinching Intuitive for direct manipulation. Great for mobile, but do we have to limit gestures to mimicking mouse interactions? Gesturing Hands-free, fluid, and expressive. Could be powerful for accessibility, quick actions, and complex fine control—reliable detection feels very possible at this time. Speaking Easy for loose thoughts. LLMs have made speech more viable—can we let users think out loud or navigate roughly with their voice?

And the real magic happens when we combine different modalities. You can't read and listen and speak at the same time—try reading this excerpt while talking about your day:

If it had not rained on a certain May morning Valancy Stirling’s whole life would have been entirely different. She would have gone, with the rest of her clan, to Aunt Wellington’s engagement picnic and Dr. Trent would have gone to Montreal. But it did rain and you shall hear what happened to her because of it. The Blue Castle

But you can talk while clicking, listen while reading, look at an image while spinning a knob, gesture while talking.

Let's build interfaces that let us multitask across senses.

Rebuilding the bridge

So, what might a richer interface look like? I have strong conviction that our future interfaces should:

let us collaborate on tangible artifacts , not just ephemeral chat logs.

, not just ephemeral chat logs. support multiple concurrent modalities —voice, gestures, visuals, spatial components.

—voice, gestures, visuals, spatial components. respond to ambient signals—detecting context, organizing information, helping us think better.

Last year, I did a rough exploration of what this could look like for a thought organizing tool. One that listened as you talked or typed, and organized your rambling thoughts into cards.

This interface is very rough, but felt like a different way of working with technology. Especially how it let me bumble through rough ideas one second, then responded to commands like "re-group my cards" or "add 3 cards about this" the next.

I would love to see more explorations like this!

Our interfaces have lost their senses

All day, we poke, swipe, and scroll through flat, silent screens. But we're more than just eyes and a pointer finger. We think with our hands, our ears, our bodies.

The future of computing is being designed right now. Can we build something richer—something that moves with us, speaks our language, and molds to our bodies?